Disney+ in April: Onward, More Clone Wars, National Treasure, and More

Disney+ is adding some great content throughout April for us all to enjoy while we are social distancing. The biggest news of course that Onward will hit the streaming service on April 3rd, only four weeks after being in theaters. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues, tons of new and awesome nature shows, Be Our Chef chugs along, and fan favorite National Treasure finally makes an appearance.

You can find the full list below.

April 1

Doctor Dolittle

April 3

Onward

Life on the Edge (new episode)

Dolphin Reef (new episode)

Diving With Dolphins (new episode)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode, finale)

Shop Class (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto's Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

April 10

A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Shop Class (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

April 12

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Shop Class (new episode, finale)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

Brain Games (S8)

Let's Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto's Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

April 19

Just Roll with It (S1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24

America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day At Disney (new episode)

Be Our Chef (new episode)

April 30

National Treasure