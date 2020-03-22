Disney+ in April: Onward, More Clone Wars, National Treasure, and More

Disney+ is adding some great content throughout April for us all to enjoy while we are social distancing. The biggest news of course that Onward will hit the streaming service on April 3rd, only four weeks after being in theaters. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues, tons of new and awesome nature shows, Be Our Chef chugs along, and fan favorite National Treasure finally makes an appearance.
You can find the full list below.
April 1
- Doctor Dolittle
April 3
- Onward
- Life on the Edge (new episode)
- Dolphin Reef (new episode)
- Diving With Dolphins (new episode)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode, finale)
- Shop Class (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- A Tale of Two Critters
- In a Nutshell
- Don's Fountain of Youth
- Don's Fountain of Youth
- Donald's Dog Laundry
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Elmer Elephant
- Fish Hooks (S1-3)
- How to Play Football
- Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
- On Ice
- Out of Scale
- Penguins
- Pluto's Party
- Sea Scouts
- Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- The New Neighbor
- The Small One
- The Straight Story
April 10
- A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Shop Class (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Life Below Zero (S14)
- Paradise Island (S1)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
- Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
April 12
- PJ Masks (S3)
April 17
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Shop Class (new episode, finale)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Brain Games (S8)
- Let's Stick Together
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
- Pluto's Purchase
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)
April 19
- Just Roll with It (S1)
April 20
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
April 22
- Fury Files
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
- Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)
April 24
- America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- The Olympic Elk
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
April 30
- National Treasure