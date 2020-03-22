Diana Will Fight to Bring Gay Marriage to Almerac in Wonder Woman #754

Wonder Woman has only been living in Boston for a few issues, but she already has an unexpected houseguest in this preview of Wonder Woman #754.

It's Princess Maxima of Almerac, and she knows how to make an entrance.

Maxima needs Wonder Woman's help fighting the Patriarchy.

Maxima doesn't want to marry a king. She wants to marry a queen.

Will Wonder Woman help Maxima legalize gay marriage on Almerac?

You bet she will!

Wonder Woman #754 hits stores on Wednesday.

WONDER WOMAN #754

JAN200589

(W) Steve Orlando (A) V Kenneth Marion (CA) Robson Rocha, Danny Miki

Just when she thought her troubles were over, Wonder Woman is thrust into a new adventure that takes her out of this world! Princess Maxima, the former ruler of the planet Almerac, has crash-landed on our hero's doorstep and is desperate for her help. Maxima's people are victims of a vicious lie, and only the truth she's discovered will set them free. With Wonder Woman by her side, can she retake her throne and bring back the planet's peaceful matriarchal society? Back on Earth, there is no peace…only Warmaster! The vengeful villainess has obtained a weapon of mass destruction that can wipe out the Amazons for good!

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99