Diana Will Fight to Bring Gay Marriage to Almerac in Wonder Woman #754

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Wonder Woman has only been living in Boston for a few issues, but she already has an unexpected houseguest in this preview of Wonder Woman #754.

WonderWoman754_1

WonderWoman754_1a

It's Princess Maxima of Almerac, and she knows how to make an entrance.

WonderWoman754_2

Maxima needs Wonder Woman's help fighting the Patriarchy.

WonderWoman754_3

Maxima doesn't want to marry a king. She wants to marry a queen.

WonderWoman754_4

Will Wonder Woman help Maxima legalize gay marriage on Almerac?

WonderWoman754_5

You bet she will!

WonderWoman754_6

Wonder Woman #754 hits stores on Wednesday.

WONDER WOMAN #754
JAN200589
(W) Steve Orlando (A) V Kenneth Marion (CA) Robson Rocha, Danny Miki
Just when she thought her troubles were over, Wonder Woman is thrust into a new adventure that takes her out of this world! Princess Maxima, the former ruler of the planet Almerac, has crash-landed on our hero's doorstep and is desperate for her help. Maxima's people are victims of a vicious lie, and only the truth she's discovered will set them free. With Wonder Woman by her side, can she retake her throne and bring back the planet's peaceful matriarchal society? Back on Earth, there is no peace…only Warmaster! The vengeful villainess has obtained a weapon of mass destruction that can wipe out the Amazons for good!
In Shops: Mar 25, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  