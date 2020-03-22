CyberConnect2 Is Working On A New "Demon Slayer" Game

It sounds like we're going to be getting a new Demon Slayer game sometime in 2021 as CyberConnect2 revealed they're currently working on one. If the name of that company sounds familiar to anime fans, it should, as they were the developers behind Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. As well as Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy. The company is apparently working on their own for now to create the game, along with Aniplex who has the animation rights to the series. The full title of the game will be called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan.

Along with the announcement came a reveal trailer for the game, in which you get a small taste of a cutscene. Not gonna lie, it looks pretty sweet watching Tanjiro Kamado slice through a demon with blood pouring everywhere. We'll see if they do any more reveals later in the year, as we're pretty sure we won't be hearing much until maybe Tokyo Game Show 2020. Provided that even actually happens. Who knows how the coronavirus will impact reveals down the road in Japan. Especially since this probably would have come out during the Taipei Game Show if it had still been scheduled. For now, enjoy the trailer.