Captain Marvel Won't Mind Her Own Business in Star #3 [Preview]

Star #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and we've got a preview below.

Star is hanging out with the Scarlet Witch, which is always a dangerous prospect. Two reality-altering superbeings, combined with the Scarlet Witch's retcon-propensity. Anything can happen!

But mostly, Wanda is just here to help.

And maybe to engage in a little psychoanalysis.

To be fair, this is a little bit concerning.

Unfortunately, before Wanda can get to the bottom of Star's issues, an uninvited guest barges in.

Nice timing, Cap. Star #3 hits stores on Wednesday.

STAR #3 (OF 5)

JAN200928

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina (CA) Carmen Nunez Carnero

THE FIGHT FOR THE REALITY STONE IS ON, AND WHO CONTROLS IT…CONTROLS THE WORLD!

The universe is Star's command…IF she can figure out how to control her powers. And the race is on – because the galaxy's greatest hunters are hot on her trail. The Reality Stone is one of the most powerful weapons in this or any world, and currently, the only way to obtain it…is to kill the woman called Ripley Ryan.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99