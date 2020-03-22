Can Justice League Dark #21 Convince John Constantine to Quit Smoking?

Is this a preview of Justice League Dark #21, or one of those preachy anti-smoking ads?

The preview begins with a flashback. A flashback with naughty smoking. Of a cigarette!

And look at the consequences!

Meanwhile, Zatanna chills with John Constantine, another filthy smoker.

They're looking through the rot. The rot of lung cancer?

To get there, they need a key.

And there is is. A little heavy-handed?

Justice League Dark #21 hits stores on Wednesday.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #21

JAN200553

(W) James TynionIV, Ram V. (A) Kyle Hotz (CA) Guillem March

Rot 'n' roll! Wonder Woman, Detective Chimp, and special guest star Animal Man fend off a horde of monstrous Rot-infected creatures-but risk contamination with every soul they save! Meanwhile, Zatanna and Constantine discover the secret of the Parliaments in an estranged ally's dreams, but there they find no lullabies-only nightmares!

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99