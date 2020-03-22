Can Justice League Dark #21 Convince John Constantine to Quit Smoking?

Is this a preview of Justice League Dark #21, or one of those preachy anti-smoking ads?

JusticeLeagueDark21_1

 

JusticeLeagueDark21_2

The preview begins with a flashback. A flashback with naughty smoking. Of a cigarette!

JusticeLeagueDark21_3

And look at the consequences!

JusticeLeagueDark21_4

Meanwhile, Zatanna chills with John Constantine, another filthy smoker.

JusticeLeagueDark21_5

They're looking through the rot. The rot of lung cancer?

JusticeLeagueDark21_6

To get there, they need a key.

JusticeLeagueDark21_7

And there is is. A little heavy-handed?

JusticeLeagueDark21_8

Justice League Dark #21 hits stores on Wednesday.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #21
JAN200553
(W) James TynionIV, Ram V. (A) Kyle Hotz (CA) Guillem March
Rot 'n' roll! Wonder Woman, Detective Chimp, and special guest star Animal Man fend off a horde of monstrous Rot-infected creatures-but risk contamination with every soul they save! Meanwhile, Zatanna and Constantine discover the secret of the Parliaments in an estranged ally's dreams, but there they find no lullabies-only nightmares!
In Shops: Mar 25, 2020
SRP: $3.99

