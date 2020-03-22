'Breaking Bad' Star Aaron Paul as Kurt Cobain? He's Thought About It

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is doing the press rounds (kind of, most of it has been canceled) for season three of Westworld, which premiered last Sunday. While talking to NME, he covered a variety of topics from Breaking Bad and how it felt to close Jesse Pinkman's story with El Camino last year, to Westworld, to his love of music. It is a really interesting talk. One thing that stood out however is that he has considered playing Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain:

"When I first moved to LA, I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana – 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I've thought that could be interesting [to play Cobain]."

I think he could pull it off! He is an incredibly talented dude, as anyone who has seen Breaking Bad can attest, and if he just grew out his hair he even has the raspy voice the role would require. I don't know, I think that it could work.

He also talked a bit about his newest film The Parts You Lose, which is now available on VOD streaming services. Paul plays an injured bank robber who befriends a deaf 10 year-old boy:

"I loved the story of this odd dynamic between a fugitive who is hiding out bleeding to death inside of a barn who is being helped by a young deaf boy who felt the urge to save him," says Paul. "It was really important to us that we cast a wide net to try and find a perfect young actor who happened to be deaf. Danny saw that we were doing a worldwide search and he put himself on tape and sent it in – and he was such a screaming talent."

Interview From NME