Well, unless there's some alt-reality, post-"Crisis" vibes in play that we haven't seen yet, The CW's Batwoman took Kate (Ruby Rose) past a line that no one who dons the "dark knight" mantle is supposed to cross. Now she finds herself in the middle of a very unexpected family reunion with Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and their father Jacob (Dougray Scott). Except most "family reunions" usually involve going out to dinner or some barbecue – not burying a body.
And to say Kate's not taking is all too well would be an understatement…
(Don't forget to check out Andy Wilson's thoughts on "Off With Her Head" here.)
Here's a look at a sneak preview and promo for this week's episode, "Through the Looking Glass" – where Kate and Alice hope to stop Jonathan "Johnny" Cartwright aka Mouse (Sam Littlefield) before his revenge spree continues any further:
"Batwoman" season 1, episode 16 "Through the Looking-Glass": FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister's help with a special task. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.
