Wonder Woman Finds an Experimental Cure for Infection in Supergirl #40

Supergirl #40 is in stores from DC Comics next week, finally concluding a storyline which as taken on an entirely new connotation in the world of coronavirus pandemic.

Supergirl is infected with something worse than the coronavirus: the stupidity of the dumbest character ever created in comics, The Batman Who Laughs.

Wonder Woman is doing her best to combat the infection's spread, but unfortunately, no one was taking it seriously enough until now.

So Wonder Woman decides to do away with traditional tactics for combatting the Infection.

And though the Infection has just one desire: to spread until everyone is infected…

…Wonder Woman wants to try a bold new treatment: talking to it.

Will it work? Find out when Supergirl #40 hits stores on Wednesday.

SUPERGIRL #40

JAN200578

(W) Jody Houser (A) Rachael Stott (CA) Kevin Maguire

Supergirl is out of control! Having fully succumbed to the Batman Who Laughs' deadly infection, she has left her boundaries behind and is flexing her power to the world. Is even Wonder Woman a match for a Kryptonian fully unleashed? The hope is that the true Kara Zor-El is still inside this rampaging monster, and that she'll come to her senses. But even if she does, will she ever be the same? The consequences of the Dark Multiverse infection could change Supergirl forever…and not for the better! Don't miss this do-or-die conclusion to the "The Infected"!

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99