When David Mitchell Predicted The Future – Remain Indoors

From That Mitchell & Webb Look, the third and fourth series from BBC 2 in 2008 and 2009. How innocent and naive we all were… hello, good evening and remain indoors.

Did you make it through that? Well done. Remain indoors.

That Mitchell and Webb Look was a British sketch comedy television show starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb. As well as Mitchell and Webb themselves, the writers include Jesse Armstrong, James Bachman, Sam Bain, Mark Evans, Olivia Colman, Joel Morris, John Finnemore, and others. It was produced by Gareth Edwards. Colman, Bachman, and Evans were also members of the cast, alongside Gus Brown, Sarah Hadland, Daniel Kaluuya and Paterson Joseph. The first two series were directed by David Kerr, and the third and fourth series were directed by Ben Gosling Fuller.

Many of its characters and sketches were first featured in the duo's radio show That Mitchell and Webb Sound. First aired on 14 September 2006, a second series was commissioned later that same year and shown between 21 February and 27 March 2008. he show ran for four series… any chance of a revival?