What About Gog's Point of View? Amazing Spider-Man #42 [Preview]

Amazing Spider-Man #42 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, as the greatest buddy team-up in comics at the moment continues.

Spider-Man is working with his longtime nemesis, and current roommate, Boomerang, to gather fragments of the Lifeline Tablet.

But this video game quest come to life has hit a bit of a snag with an attack from Spidey's oversized villain, Gog.

But despite Gog's murderous intent, Spider-Man can't help but feel a little sympathy for him.

As it turns out, that sympathy may be well-deserved, as it looks like Gog was simply trying to live his life before being dragged into all of this.

We'll see more of Gog's point of view when Amazing Spider-Man #42 hits stores on Wednesday.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42

JAN200951

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

• Well, knowing what Boomerang is doing sure didn't help.

• Spidey and Boomerang are in trouble in a VERY BIG WAY.

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99