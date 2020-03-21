What About Gog's Point of View? Amazing Spider-Man #42 [Preview]

Amazing Spider-Man #42 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, as the greatest buddy team-up in comics at the moment continues.

AmazingSpiderMan42-1 copy

Spider-Man is working with his longtime nemesis, and current roommate, Boomerang, to gather fragments of the Lifeline Tablet.

AmazingSpiderMan42-2 copy

But this video game quest come to life has hit a bit of a snag with an attack from Spidey's oversized villain, Gog.

AmazingSpiderMan42-3 copy

But despite Gog's murderous intent, Spider-Man can't help but feel a little sympathy for him.

AmazingSpiderMan42-4 copy

As it turns out, that sympathy may be well-deserved, as it looks like Gog was simply trying to live his life before being dragged into all of this.

AmazingSpiderMan42-5 copy

We'll see more of Gog's point of view when Amazing Spider-Man #42 hits stores on Wednesday.

