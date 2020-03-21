Two-Face Cleans up Gotham City in Detective Comics #1021 [Preview]

For decades, Batman has been waging a war on crime in Gotham City, a war which consists primarily of dressing up as a bat and beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals. But is there a more effective way?

While Batman continues his usual dark and brooding quest in Detective Comics #1021, Two-Face has gathered his cult for a special coin-flip.

And as luck would have it, it appears that Two-Face and his gang are about to start doing Batman's job for him.

As a result of the flip, the Church of Two will finally clean up Gotham City, a task Batman has demonstrably failed at.

Of course, their methods might actually be a little bit harsher.

But then again, you can't argue with results. Detective Comics #1021 is in stores on Wednesday.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1021

JAN200539

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy

"Ugly Heart" part two! Two-Face has returned, and his Church of the Two has grown into one of the most dangerous and destructive cults Gotham City has ever seen. So why is the only person trying to kill Two-Face his own alter ego, Harvey Dent? Batman at last has found hope of a permanent cure for his friend's evil split personality-but if there's hope of ridding the world of the dreaded Two-Face for good, Bruce and Harvey must team up to beat back the bad.

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99