AMC's The Walking Dead is preparing fans for Sunday night's kick to "The Feels" as we bid a heartbreaking goodbye to Danai Gurira's Michonne in this week's "What We Become." While we're definitely not letting go of the"To Be Continued…" vibe we've been feeling about her farewell, the first five minutes that were released took us back to her past in a way that has us feeling cautiously nervous. With all due respect to Virgil (Kevin Carroll), these types of missions usually don't end being what everyone thought.

Which looks to be the case in the following sneak preview, where Virgil confesses to not exactly being honest with Michonne – and to the real reason he needed her to follow him home. Unfortunately, Michonne doesn't have time to deal with the deception… "The Others" are on their way:

Now, here's a look back at the promo and preview images for "What We Become":

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 13 "What We Become": Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

We didn't mince words over how impressed we were with season opener "Lines We Crossed" (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Hurst, and Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes. Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally – only to see the entire direction of the war get flipped on its end in "Walk With Us" (review here)