"The Walking Dead" Preview: Virgil Reveals to Michonne The Real Mission

AMC's The Walking Dead is preparing fans for Sunday night's kick to "The Feels" as we bid a heartbreaking goodbye to Danai Gurira's Michonne in this week's "What We Become." While we're definitely not letting go of the"To Be Continued…" vibe we've been feeling about her farewell, the first five minutes that were released took us back to her past in a way that has us feeling cautiously nervous. With all due respect to Virgil (Kevin Carroll), these types of missions usually don't end being what everyone thought.

Kevin Carroll as Virgil, Danai Gurira as Michonne – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Eliza Morse/AMC

Which looks to be the case in the following sneak preview, where Virgil confesses to not exactly being honest with Michonne – and to the real reason he needed her to follow him home. Unfortunately, Michonne doesn't have time to deal with the deception… "The Others" are on their way:

Now, here's a look back at the promo and preview images for "What We Become":

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 13 "What We Become": Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.

The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Danai Gurira as Michonne, Kevin Carroll as Virgil – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Eliza Morse/AMC
Danai Gurira as Michonne – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Eliza Morse/AMC
Kevin Carroll as Virgil, Danai Gurira as Michonne – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Eliza Morse/AMC
Danai Gurira as Michonne; single – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 12 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Danai Gurira as Michonne – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Eliza Morse/AMC
Danai Gurira as Michonne – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Eliza Morse/AMC

