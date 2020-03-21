"The Office", "Mad Men" & More Help Us Deal With Working From Home

With most of us teleworking for the foreseeable future, it's important to have shows ready to help keep our minds at ease. If you're not used to working from home, we understand. It can be a big change. But these shows can help you feel like you're still at work, appreciate where you work a little more — or the very least, offer you a little escapist entertainment on your downtime. Best thing about The Office, Great News, Parks and Recreation, The IT Crowd, and Mad Men? They can be found on a number of streaming and on-demand services, so no need to search far!

So let's get started…

"The Office"

It should come as no surprise that this would be on the list. The Office follows the adventures of an everyday paper company office — which isn't as mundane as it sounds. This character driven mockumentary has been one of the most popular shows on television since it aired in 2005. You can watch this show to your heart's content — or until it's pulled from Netflix — to make you feel like you're in an office setting.

"Great News"

Now, the real news hasn't been exactly cheery lately, but this easy to watch sitcom will make you genuinely laugh — especially if you've ever had to work with a relative. The cast is smart and funny, and the writing is engaging and delightful. Plus this show is only two seasons long, so it's a quick and easy binge!

"Parks and Recreation"

Parks and Recreation, another character driven show, follows Leslie Knope and her rag tag bunch of coworkers who work in an Indiana Parks and Recreation department. Parks and Rec does share a lot of similar DNA as The Office, but don't feel like this is a complete copy. While it is a character driven mockumentary, don't sleep on this. You can stream it all day long!

"The IT Crowd"

This British sitcom is wickedly smart, and great to have on if your an IT person working from home. This show is pretty relatable for a lot of people for one simple reason — the manager of this IT group knows next to nothing about IT. We've all had bosses in our day who probably shouldn't have been in their position.

"Mad Men"

In my opinion, Mad Men is one of the best shows to come out of AMC in the last 20 years. This drama, which takes places primarily at an ad agency, is not a show you can just put on as background noise. Everything from the costumes, to the sets, to even the characters, is deliberate. This is a show worth hunkering down to binge watch, You'll laugh, you'll cry, you may even do some self reflecting.