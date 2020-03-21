'The Current War' Available on Digital Now, Blu-ray March 31st

The Current War, about the competition to create electricity, is available now to watch on VOD, and a special director's cut will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 31st. An all-star cast is in this one, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Holland. Funny- all four of them have been in superhero films. How about that. Check out the cover and special features for the release below:

Three brilliant visionaries set off in a charged battle for the future in THE CURRENT WAR: DIRECTOR'S CUT, the epic story of the cutthroat competition that literally lit up the modern world. Benedict Cumberbatch is Thomas Edison, the celebrity inventor on the verge of bringing electricity to Manhattan with his radical new DC technology. On the eve of triumph, his plans are upended by charismatic businessman George Westinghouse (Shannon) who believes he and his partner, the upstart genius Nikolai Tesla (Hoult), have a superior idea for how to rapidly electrify America, with AC current. As Edison and Westinghouse grapple for who will power the nation, they spark one of the first and greatest corporate feuds in American history, establishing for future titans of industry the need to break all the rules. Hailed as "a remarkable period piece that evokes the transition from the era of soot and gaslights to the luminescent era" (Richard Whittaker, Austin Chronicle), audiences everywhere can now experience the riveting and charged battle that helped shape the world around us.

BLU-RAY™️, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES:

Deleted Scenes

Feature Commentary with Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon