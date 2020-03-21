Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]

Action Comics #1021 is in stores from DC Comics next week, the conclusion of this latest story arc which sees Superman at the Mercy of Lex Luthor and Leviathan.

The Legion of Doom have defeated the Justice League and Young Justice, and they've got Superman on the ropes as well.

And Lex Luthor and his allies have vowed to savor this moment.

With Superman at his Mercy, Lex can't help but gloat.

Superman, he claims, has brought this upon himself. After all, he's totally violating quarantine by being out in public like this.

Will Superman find a way out of this mess? Well, it is his book, so probably. But just to be sure, you'll have to check out Action Comics #1021 on Wednesday.

ACTION COMICS #1021

JAN200520

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) John Romita, Klaus Janson

Metropolis down! The blockbuster supervillain team-up of the century continues. Leviathan! The invisible mafia! The Legion of Doom! All have descended on the city of Metropolis to challenge Superman at his most vulnerable moment. With the truth about the Man of Steel's secret identity out in the open, all the rules of engagement have changed-and no one is safe! Guest-starring the Justice League and Young Justice.

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99