"Stargirl": Courtney's "Destiny" Lies Among The Stars [PREVIEW]

The CW and DC Universe's live-action Stargirl has been shown us it has that Arrowverse "heart" that made sense for it to make a guest appearances in the network's "Crisis" crossover event. Yey even with that in mind, it has its own unique look and vibe that feels more timeless – wearing its legacy and lineage on its sleeve from the very start.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have learned a lot about Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as well as the super hero history lesson built into the very cosmic staff that's sought her out: a worthy successor to a fallen hero.

In every way possible, being a hero is Courtney's "Destiny"…

In DC Universe' Stargirl, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore finds her smooth-going high school experience derailed when her mother marries and moves the household from Los Angeles to bucolic Blue Valley in distant Nebraska. Struggling to adapt, Courtney discovers her stepfather has a secret past as a superhero sidekick. She also discovers an artifact of immense power – a long-lost hero's cosmic staff – and ends up on a journey to becoming the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

DC Universe's live-action Stargirl series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat), Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother)

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board, in undisclosed roles.

Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.