"Rainbow Six Siege" Will Allow Next Gen Console To Play With Last Gen

Ubisoft made a pretty cool announcement of sorts for Rainbow Six Siege that will impact the way players interact when the next generation of consoles are released. In a recent blog interview on their website, the company chatted with creative director Leroy Athanassoff about the future plans for the game. Right near the start, we got a cool tidbit that players who buy next-gen consoles will still be able to play R6S with players on the previous generation. Here's a snippet from the piece.

Year 5 will also see the launch of new consoles from Microsoft and Sony. How is the Siege team approaching the next generation? LA: Siege is going to be on new consoles. The only thing we are communicating right now is the fact that we are supporting cross-generation matchmaking. For example, PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players, and Xbox Series X players can play with Xbox One players. The game will be backwards compatible, meaning that you can take your disc of Rainbow Six Siege on PS4 and put it in your PS5, or take your Xbox One disc and put it in your Xbox Series X. What we know for sure is that we don't want to break our community, to split our community, and we don't want to make you buy another Rainbow Six Siege at full price.

Considering where those consoles are headed, it is nice to know that Ubisoft has a contingency plan in place so that everyone can still play together. Now, if only they could talk everyone into doing cross-play across all four consoles… That would solve a lot of problems and maybe even bring about a new era of competition in R6S.