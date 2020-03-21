Playing for Keeps in X-Men/Fantastic Four #3 [Preview]

X-Men/Fantastic Four #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, the penultimate issue of this crossover which will see Franklin Richards making a "momentous decision," according to the solicits.

But before we get to that, the X-Men are still pretty pissed off about the Fantastic Four spying on them in Krakoa last issue, and Cyclops is going to make them pay…

…by shooting their flying car right out of the sky!

Of course, this kind of escalation of tensions is only likely to lead to more violence.

Have superheroes ever considered talking out their differences? X-Men/Fantastic Four #3 is in stores on Wednesday, that is, if your store is still open by then.

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 4)

JAN200840

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Terry Dodson

A nation of mutants' lives is at stake while FRANKLIN RICHARDS makes a momentous decision! Will the FANTASTIC FOUR and X-MEN just stand by and allow it to happen?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99