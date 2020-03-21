Playing for Keeps in X-Men/Fantastic Four #3 [Preview]

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

X-Men/Fantastic Four #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, the penultimate issue of this crossover which will see Franklin Richards making a "momentous decision," according to the solicits.

XmenFantasticFour3-1 copy

But before we get to that, the X-Men are still pretty pissed off about the Fantastic Four spying on them in Krakoa last issue, and Cyclops is going to make them pay…

XmenFantasticFour3-2 copy

…by shooting their flying car right out of the sky!

XmenFantasticFour3-3 copy

Of course, this kind of escalation of tensions is only likely to lead to more violence.

XmenFantasticFour3-4 copy

Have superheroes ever considered talking out their differences? X-Men/Fantastic Four #3 is in stores on Wednesday, that is, if your store is still open by then.

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 4)
JAN200840
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Terry Dodson
A nation of mutants' lives is at stake while FRANKLIN RICHARDS makes a momentous decision! Will the FANTASTIC FOUR and X-MEN just stand by and allow it to happen?
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 25, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  