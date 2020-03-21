New Diamond Select Statues Include "Godzilla", "Sonic", and More

It is that time when Diamond Select Toys drops a massive wave of upcoming new statues. We have already seen some amazing pieces from Marvel and DC Comics statues. This time were are getting a little miscellaneous with this wave covering various statues from Godzilla, Avatar the Last Airbender, Mortal Kombat, and the new Sonic film. First up is an Avatar statue that features the iconic Airbender is all of his glory. Pre-orders are already live on this piece is priced at $49.99 and can be found here. Kitana makes her way into the arena this time as she is wearing her outfit from Mortal Kombat 11. She will also be priced at $49.99 and you can find pre-orders for her are live and located here. We now start to get a little more pricey as Sonic gets a $75 1/6th scale statue from his new movie. This statue features the new CGI version of Sonic that is super charged and ready for action here. The final statue that Diamond Select Toys showed off is from Godzilla Legends Bust that shows off this iconic monster from 1964 that is limited to only 1000 pieces. This bust is pretty pricey at $175 and you can find yours located here.

Hear me roar.

AVATAR GALLERY AANG PVC STATUE

Aang takes to the skies in this new Gallery Diorama of the hero of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Wielding his staff and rising on a swirling tower of wind, Aang stands approximately 11 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. The sculpture is cast in high-quality PVC, and packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

MORTAL KOMBAT 11 KITANA PVC STATUE

This one is for the fans! Wielding her twin steel fans, Kitana wears her outfit from the Mortal Kombat 11 video game in this new Gallery Diorama. Made of high-quality PVC, and featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this piece comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Salvador Gomes.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $49.99

SONIC MOVIE 1/6 SCALE SONIC STATUE

This statue is sure to go fast! Based on this hit movie, this approximately 5-inch statue shows Sonic about to take off in a burst of speed, lightning crackling around him. Sculpted in a 1/6 scale, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint details, and is limited to 3,000 pieces. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Varner Studios.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2020

SRP: $75.00

GODZILLA LEGENDS IN 3D 1964 GODZILLA BUST

Hail to the king! The king of all monsters gets a bust worth of his royal status in this newest installment in the Legends in 3D line of half-human-scale portraits. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this highly detailed sculpture is based on his appearance in 1964's Godzilla vs. Mothra, is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza.

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $175.00