Nerd Food: "Trolls World Tour" Oreo's Are Delightful Fun

Oreo's are a classic snack. The cookie that goes great with milk (or by itself) has been enjoyed by countless generations since they made their debut in 1912. While the classic Oreo can be found far and wide, fans can also find different flavors of Oreo! Unique flavors of Oreo have included birthday cake, watermelon, and even waffles and syrup.

Earlier this week while doing my emergency grocery shopping, I tossed these Trolls World Tour movie-inspired Oreos into my cart. Truth to be told I don't like to stray from the traditional Oreo, but in times like these why not. These limited edition Trolls Oreo are really eye-catching — I love the fun packaging. These are traditional flavor Oreos, but with edible glitter and green popping candy inside. There are also three unique designs on the cookies!

These are a ton of fun, and as expected super yummy. It's hard to not just devour a whole pack in one sitting. The green in these cookies is a nice pastel color, though the glitter is very subdued. The pop rocks are a nice touch — kids will have fun with this cookie. One could even say that the pop rocks make it seem like there's a concert in your mouth. Oreo captured the imagination and fun of Trolls exceedingly well in this cookie.

If you're able to get to the grocery store — even if you don't have kids at home (I certainly don't) — pick these up. There's also a pink version, but I have yet to find them. These are also limited edition, so once they're gone, they're gone. Enjoy!

Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by David P. Smith, with voices provided by Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ozzy Osbourne, Rachel Bloom, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Icona Pop, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Jamie Dornan, J Balvin and Kenan Thompson. It will be released in theaters and VOD on April 10th.