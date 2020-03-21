"Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition" Has Been Removed From Steam

If you didn't get a chance to buy Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition on Steam, you're out of luck for the time being as it has been removed from the shop. According to a notice posted to the store page, the game was removed "at the request of the publisher" and is no longer for sale. The notice caught the attention of many who follow and monitor the franchise religiously. And if the rumors are to be believed, it may all have to do with the addition of Freddy Krueger.

Back in November, we talked about how Wes Craven got his hands back on the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise as the rights reverted back to his estate. As many have speculated, if the rights no longer fall under New Line Cinema and Warner Bros., that means anything with the old license cannot be sold for distribution without a new agreement being reached. Since Krueger is a character in the game, it only makes sense they would take Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition down until they could work something out. Unfortunately, there's no word yet as to what's going on with the franchise beyond the idea they're looking to reboot, so it may be some time before it comes back. And so is the drawback to putting guest characters in your franchise.