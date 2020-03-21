"Monster Hunter World: Iceborne" Is Getting A New Monster In May

Capcom released a brand new developer diary today for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, going over the next update arriving Monday and showing a new monster. The company will be releasing the 13.00 update into the game on March 23rd, which we have many of the details for you below. But the video at the bottom goes over some of the weird new additions and changes coming to the game. One of them being a fearsome new addition in the form of Alatreon. Fans may recall Alatreon from Monster Hunter 3 as a third-generation dragon that basically can do anything it pleases. Oh, and it can fly really high. The creature will be headed to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne sometime in May 2020. For now, enjoy the update and the dev diary video.

General System Miscellaneous Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments Base/Facility Monsters