Michael Giacchino on Scoring 'The Batman': "Total Freedom"

Michael Giacchino has scored some monster films in the last two decades, and is becoming the go-to for Hollywood blockbusters. He will be doing the score for Matt Reeves's The Batman, after working with the director on Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War For the Planet of the Apes. Michael Giacchino is no stranger to superhero scores either, having done the scores for Jon Watts and his two Spider-Man films. He sat down with Collider to discuss how working on The Batman is going so far:

"I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artist, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It's their version of Batman. I love it when I see a graphic novel of Batman in the 1800s. To me that is cool. I love that. I'm not the kind of person that says Batman must always be this. It's like no, why? It can be whatever the artist wants to be and it has over the years done that, many times over. I love the idea of taking something and just kind of doing our version of it."

First seen on Collider