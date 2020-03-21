King Kong Vs the V. Rex- Let's Revisit Peter Jackson's Fight Scene

King Kong Vs Godzilla was supposed to come out last week, and while we are all sad it didn't it was probably a good thing with everything going on. That is a film that needs to be seen on the big screen. Not unlike the scene we are going to revisit today. Peter Jackson's version of King Kong from 2005 is way better than people remember it being. Sure, it is really long. It never loses your attention however, and while telling its own version of the myth, it pays great homage to the versions of Kong we have gotten in the past. Today, let's revisit the King Kong Vs THREE V.Rexes scene.

Peter Jackson really did an excellent job staging that scene, from the reveals of all three dinos through the fight on the vines. Of course, the part everyone remember is at the end with the iconic (I said what I said) shot of the V.Rex and King Kong charging at each other. There is just the right mix of action and tension as Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts) swings from hand to hand as Kong protects her. I especially love the narrow escapes as she swings around in the vines with the great beasts, some awesome near misses there.

A lot of the credit has to also go to Andy Serkis. He did his motion capture magic for the role of King Kong, and it shows throughout the whole film, but especially here. Kong's worried expressions, his mercenary stare across the battlefield at the V.Rex, and sheer annoyance that he has to be in this fight in general are fantastic, and that is all a credit to Serkis and the effects crew. They won the Oscar for Visual Effects that year. Rightfully so. Even the designs of the V. Rex look great. Not quite Juraasic Park levels of awesome, but they look battle torn and even youthful. All three have distinct looks, when it would have been easy for them to mail it in.

I love this scene, I loved Peter Jackson's King Kong then, and I love it now. If you haven't seen it in awhile, revisit it. What else are you doing right now?