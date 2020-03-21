Less than a week after Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest) shared his thoughts on how the entertainment industry should respond to the coronavirus pandemic and the tentative gameplan for his Apple TV+ series, McElhenney and Always Sunny co-star Kaitlin Olson are showing love and giving back once again to the city that's been the home to the long-running FX/FXX series for years.

On Friday, "The McElhenneys" took to Instagram with two purposes. First, to toast all of us who find ourselves in lockdown or about to be in that position. Second – and I think they would agree was the more important of the two – was to urge everyone reading their post to donate to Philabundance.

Started in 1984 by Pamela Rainey Lawler, Philabundance was created to get food to people who need it throughout Philadelphia. Over the course of its 35+ years, the organization has gone from running meals and operations out of cars to a collaborative group that distributes more than 24 million pounds of food a year to those in need. Philabundance also prides itself in being a member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks leading the fight against hunger across the country.

So here's what they need you to know: the pair will match everything raised on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21 – up to $25000. Interested in donating – or as McElhenney puts it, interested in helping them "spend this 'Sunny' money" – click here, help people in need – and make Paddy's proud.

