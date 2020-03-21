FEEL GOOD TV: David Armand's Interpretive Dance Artist Johann Lippowitz

Welcome to Feel Good TV, something I'll be trying to run as often as I can during the Coronavirus crisis. A collection of themed pieces to give you a break, a distraction and maybe even a new obsession. And today that means the Austrian interpretive dance artist Johann Lippowitz, as created by comedian David Armand. Armand is an English comedian, actor and writer who has performed on stage, film, radio and television, including Fast and Loose, Episodes, How Not to Live Your Life, Pulling, The Armstrong & Miller Show, Swinging, and Peep Show.

But it was his stage interpretation of Natalie Imbruglia's cover of the song Torn that got him the most fame, one of a number of such performances.

There were also a few more that ran alongside…

And this led to a feature on the improv show Fast And Loose, where contestants wore silent headphones and had to guess what the songs he was interpreting were. And there are loads of them to just sit back and enjoy.

And then for the Americans in Trust Us With Your Life

But nothing is quite as tingling, as his reprise of Torn for the Secret Policeman's Ball with a very special guest star.

Doesn't that feel good?