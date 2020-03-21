Eiza González Wanted Vin Diesel's Blessing to Join "Hobbs & Shaw" Cast

When it comes to joining cinematic universes most people think of the Marvel or DC movies but there is another one out there and it's been keeping the lights on at Universal for years. When they made The Fast and the Furious in 2001 we can assume that no one thought it would spawn the mega-franchise that it has. Nine movies and just under $6 billion dollars at the worldwide box office this franchise is just as big and just as lucrative as any superhero series. They are also passion projects of Vin Diesel and much like the people in the movies the cast and crew have very much become family as well. So when Eiza González got the chance to join the cast of Hobbs & Shaw she recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted Diesel's blessing before she joined the cast.

Yeah, it's true. It is his franchise, and it's something that was his. He technically wasn't part of it, in a sense, because he's not in the movie. I just wanted to make sure that he was happy. At the time, my manager, Nicole King, and his manager, Stacy O'Neil, who are now working together, actually, had talked about it. I said, "I just want to make sure that Vin feels right about it," and he was really happy.

González went on to say that Diesel was very excited that she was joining the Hobbs & Shaw cast and that she is grateful that he is giving her a chance to be part of something that could have a huge impact on her career.

At the end of the day, Vin is a very selfless human being, and he knows that he opened the door for all these people to expand. That's kind of the power that he has. This franchise wouldn't exist without him. So it was really great, and he was so excited. The exciting thing for him was that I'm part of the Fast franchise. As we've seen, there's 145 versions of these movies, and they all intertwine. They're the Avengers of cars, in a way. So I'm just excited to be part of it. He wants to see me grow, and he said, "I just want to see you succeed. I know this will be a huge success with you." He was just wonderful.

F9, the next entry in the Fast universe was supposed to come out next month but much to fan's disappointment, the film was delayed a full year due to the spread of the coronavirus. While Diesel has talked about the main series coming to a close with the tenth film that certainly leaves the door open for more spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw down the line.

Hobbs & Shaw, directed by David Leitch, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren.