EGX: Rezzed 2020 Plans To Go Forward With Their Event In July

Organizers behind EGX: Rezzed announced this week that they will carry on with their 2020 event, and will hold it from July 2nd-4th 2020 in London. Specifically, this one will run at the Tobacco Dock, which is where last year's event took place. The event was originally scheduled for April until the coronavirus nixed those plans. Now organizers will allow previous ticket holders to use their already-purchased passes for the new event coming in four months. You can read more about EGX: Rezzed in the statement they released below.

To our ticket holders – all tickets will be valid for the new Rezzed dates and no further action is needed on your part.

The planned Oxventure shows will go ahead on 3rd and 4th July and all Oxventure tickets remain valid for these new dates. Details on the Jesse Cox Late night Show are being finalised and we will confirm details next week. Should you be unable to attend the new dates please contact our Customer Services team here to arrange a refund or transfer your ticket to EGX 2020.

Stay tuned to our website and social channels for more details on our plans to highlight some of the games, talks and other content that we have lined up for Rezzed: Digital next week. Thank you for all the messages of support we have received over these last few weeks. Take care of yourselves and stay safe. See you in July.