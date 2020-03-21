"Doctor Who": Steven Moffat's "Day of the Doctor" Rewatch Intro [VIDEO]

You can't keep the Doctor Who fans down. As the entire world hunkers down for self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, fans around the world announced a communal online rewatch of the 50th Anniversary Special, The Day of the Doctor.

The event was to take place at 7pm UK Time on Saturday March 21st. Fans were encouraged to legally stream the show or watch a legal download or DVD or Blu-Ray at the same time.

The special starred Matt Smith, David Tennant, John Hurt, Billie Piper and Jenna Coleman in a special multiple-Doctor crossover.

Emily Cook, a writer for Doctor Who Magazine, brought up the idea on twitter with the hashtag #SaveTheDay for a live chat fans discuss the show as they watch.

"The thinking behind it is that in the absence of any new Doctor Who on TV now series 12 has finished, and given the fact that many people are stuck at home self-isolating and not able to go out for any entertainment, I wanted to find a positive way of using the power of Doctor Who to keep fans interacting." – Emily Cook

Enter… Steven Moffat!

On the Saturday morning before the rewatch began, Radiotimes.com announced that former showrunner Steven Moffat volunteered to write a new introduction scene for the fans.

The scene would feature a "much-loved" character from Moffat's run on the show, and it would go live a half-hour before 7 p.m. UK Time.

"Seeing as we're all stuck in self-isolation with nothing to do, and given so many fans have got engaged with this now-global Day of the Doctor rewatch party, I thought it might be fun to create a new introduction video, inspired by the one which was shown in cinemas [below] before the Anniversary Special was simulcast in 2013!" – Emily Cook

This is the original introduction video that played at the cinemas where The Day of The Doctor screened.

And now Moffat's new scene has gone live!

We can reveal that the "beloved character" is none other than the reformed Sontaran butler Strax of the Paternoster Gang. Actor Dan Starkley voices a funny doll of Strax since he's self-isolating at home like every other sane person in the world. Neve McIntosh, who played Madame Vastra, also contributes a brief voice cameo. It's posted on Starkey's Twitter page:

Yes! Here it is, courtesy of @StevenWMoffat and with the help of @McIntoshNeve, my esteemed colleague Strax entreats you to #SaveTheDay and join us in our viewing of The Day of The Doctor. Today at 7pm GMT, 3pm EST and all around the world! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ljqFWM6QRE — Dan Starkey (@StanDarkley) March 21, 2020

It's silly, whimsical and full of in-jokes as you would expect this to be.

And even if you're reading this after the rewatch is over, you can still watch these intro videos and then watch The Day of the Doctor for your own rewatch.