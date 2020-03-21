Disney+ "Must-See" Classic Cartoons: Mickey, Donald, Santa & More

Disney+ has been my go-to streaming service since I've been working from home. Right now, we need escapism more than anything, and Disney+ is giving us just that. Looking to jump into some classic Disney cartoons? Here are some of my favorites that I think you and your family will enjoy!

So let's get start with…

"The Band Concert"

This early Mickey Mouse cartoon from 1935 features a lot of golden age Disney characters — so much so that it can be hard to keep track. These early Mickey cartoons are a real delight — it's great to see Mickey before he was the strong leader he is now. This cartoon is whimsical and a great watch.

"The Pied Piper"

The Pied Piper is one cartoon I find myself going back too over and over. The cartoon features catchy music, impressive visual gags, and music that will be stuck in your head all day. The story of the Pied Piper is told quickly and efficiently. Plus the rats depicted in this cartoon are positively adorable.

"The Goddess of Spring"

As spring has just begun, why not watch this beautiful retelling of Persephone and Hades? The animation is fluid and very colorful, but the real winner here are the vocals. The operatic melodrama shines in the music department. Tudor Williams plays the voice of Hades, who is by far and large a scene stealer. Diana Gaylen's Persephone is not to be outdone though — she is just as amazing in this ten minute film.

"Trailer Horn"

This cartoon came out a little later than the other mentioned here — 1950. But it's still a fun, colorful, and genuinely funny cartoon. The background art in this cartoon is exceptional. The forest is portrayed as lush and green, and alive in a sense. Clearly it's the characters your focusing on, but don't ignore the backgrounds, and the objects Donald, Chip, and Dale interact with.

"Santa's Workshop"

This "Silly Symphony" cartoon takes place on Christmas Eve, with Santa and his elves hurrying to get ready for Christmas. This delightful short film was released in December of 1932, and despite taking place during winter, is exploding with color and personality. Walt Disney himself even voices one of Santa's helpers. There's a lot to take in during the seven minute run time — this cartoon is an absolute feast for your eyes!

Of course, there's a ton of other cartoons to watch on Disney+ – let me know what some of yours are in the comments below!