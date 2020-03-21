"Call Of Duty: Warzone" Scored 30 Million Players In Just Ten Days

The coronavirus just helped out Activision in a big way as the company announced that Call Of Duty: Warzone hit 30 million players in a week and a half. The free-to-play battle royale title based around Modern Warfare barely came out this month and already received one of the fastest audience growth periods in modern gaming history. The news came out on the game's Twitter feed as a thank you to the audience.

For a little bit of context, it's taken Fortnite nearly a year to achieve that same number. Granted, at the time they were competing with H1Z1 and PUBG, which were super popular at the time and just beginning to see dips just a few years ago. This is impressive because Call Of Duty: Warzone is competing against Fortnite for players as they're currently on top with 250 million. Not to mention having others around such as Apex Legends. While you can definitely say there's an interest in the title because it comes from the CoD franchise, you can't deny that the recent self-quarantine from the coronavirus played a part in people checking it out. You can play the game totally free as we speak, in case you want to add to that number.

