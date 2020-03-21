Batman Zero Year Statue Goes Exclusive With Sideshow

Batman is back but this time it's a fresh start as he is in his zero year. This is the time were Batman really becomes the Dark Knight and we get to see him at the beginning. Prime 1 Studio has created an absolutely incredible Zero Year statue that features Bruce on a motorcycle with a crossbow in hand. Sideshow Collectibles does have an exclusive version of this statue that allows you to switch out his right hand with a grappling hook. Not much difference here but its always nice to have some customizable options with these high end collectibles. This is one highly remarkable piece that any Batman fan must add to their growing batcave.

The Masterline Zero Year Batman Statue is priced at $1549 for the standard and $1599 for the Sideshow Collectibles. You can find that pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

Let's start at the beginning.

Batman Zero Year Statue by Prime 1 Studio

ABOUT THIS STATUE

"Maybe that's what Batman is about. Not winning. But failing, and getting back up. Knowing he'll fail, fail a thousand times, but still won't give up"

– Scott Snyder, Batman, Volume 5: Zero Year: Dark City

Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are proud to present Batman Zero Year from DC Comics. The story is intended to redefine the origin of Batman in The New 52, being a fresh story unconnected to other interpretations. Before the Batcave and Robin, The Joker and the Batmobile, there was ZERO YEAR. The Riddler has plunged Gotham City into darkness. A younger Bruce Wayne who returns to challenge a city that's already being crushed under the weight of a new kind of crime. How will a young Dark Knight bring his beloved hometown from the brink of chaos and madness and back into the light?

This Ultimate Museum Masterline Batman Zero Year statue shows him riding on his bike and comes with an extra interchangeable right-arm holding the Crossbow. This Exclusive version of Batman Zero Year includes an additional right-hand holding a Grapple Hook.

Batman Fans don't miss your chance to add Batman Zero Year into your collections.

SIDESHOW EXCLUSIVE

Right hand holding Grapple Hook

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Batman Zero Year Statue features:

Statue size is approximately 25 inches tall (H):63.8cm (W):61.6cm (D):68.3cm

Approximately 27 inches tall with Crossbow (H):69.2cm (W):61.6cm (D):68.3cm

One (1) designed themed base

One (1) interchangeable Right-arm open hand

One (1) interchangeable Right-arm holding the Crossbow

One (1) Right-hand holding the Grapple Hook (Exclusive Version Only)