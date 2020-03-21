'Bad Boys For Life' Gets Early Release on Streaming VOD March 31st

Bad Boys For Life is joining in on the early release train for viewing at home during the Coronavirus pandemic. The film will now be available to stream on your favorite VOD platform on March 31st. The film has had a very successful run at theaters since it opened in January, grossing $419 million worldwide and reviving the franchise. The studio is already in active development on another installment for the Bad Boys franchise, or at least they were before everything that has happened over the last couple weeks.

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys For Life.

I did not get to catch Bad Boys For Life in theaters, so the chance to see it at home right now appeals to me. I don't know about paying $20 for a rental though, where do you all fall on that? I feel like I would be more inclined to pay that amount and own a digital copy. That is what most films cost when they release to begin with, so why not just let us own these films coming out? I guess we will just chalk it up to them tinkering with a new model.

Bad Boys For Life, starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano hits VOD streaming services on March 31st.