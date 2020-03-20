HBO's Westworld kicked off its third season in big, bold, and daring ways Sunday night. Bleeding Cool made its thoughts about the series' return known – you can check out Eden Arnold's review of "Parce Domine" here; as well as Adi Tantimedh's additional thoughts on the season premiere here.

But now we get a chance to hear from the cast and crew. First, Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson offer a deep-dive analysis of how the series' world reflects major aspects of our current society. Following that, the cast and crew reveal what went into creating a new (and very "real") world for this season:

Here's a look at the episode titles and descriptions for the third season's first four chapters (the second-half will consist of eight episodes) as well preview images from the series' return:

"Westworld" season 3, episode 1: "Parce Domine": If you're stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan.

"Westworld" season 3, episode 2: "The Winter Line": People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life. Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

"Westworld" season 3, episode 3: "The Absence of Field": If you don't like what you see in the mirror, don't blame the mirror. Written by Denise Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis.

"Westworld" season 3, episode 4: "The Mother of Exiles": The truth doesn't always set you free. Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron.

In the following "corporate video" for Incite – a data-collecting company that is clearly looking to achieve god-like status within the Westworld universe – we see that they're more than happy to make our lives "better. From whether to butter your toast to whether the U.S. should nuke another country, Incite believes that the solutions to those problems exists in each and every one of us – we just don't know it… yet.

ABOUT US: The world can feel chaotic: big problems, no solutions, no one to lead the way. Global issues may seem so complex that untangling the answers feels impossible. Here at Incite, we want to make "impossible" a thing of the past. Chaos is merely a pattern waiting to be uncovered. You can help us chart a better future. Powered by our revolutionary strategy engine, we are able to calculate sophisticated solutions to problems large and small, from global climate change to personal career growth. We believe we have a personal responsibility to make the world a better place, starting at home. Here at Incite, your data doesn't work for us — we work for you.

Now we're getting a sense of what happens when a god-like system runs head-long into we're assuming Dolores – creating a "critical event" that starts to unfold on March 15.