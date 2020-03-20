Umbrella Academy and DCeased On Covers of Next Week's Diamond Previews

The April edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalog arrives in comic shops and digitally on Wednesday, March 25th (Thursday in the UK now it seems) and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning June 2020. Unless things change.

The front cover features Dark Horse Comics' You Look Like Death: Tales from the Umbrella Academy #1…

The Seance goes Hollywood when he's kicked out of The Umbrella Academy in Gerard Way, Shaun Simon, and I.N.J. Culbard's Umbrella Academy spin-off from Dark Horse Comics, You Look Like Death.

While the back cover features DCeased: Dead Planet #1 from DC Comics

The next generation of heroes tries to reclaim the Earth in Tom Taylor and Trevor Harisine's sequel to DCeased, DC Comics' DCeased: Dead Planet.

While the spine and customer order form features the third story arc begins for Titan Comics' Blade Runner 2019 as Ash returns to Earth and prepares to confront the conspiracy that sent her into space.

Gems of the Month: April's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Willow #1

Dark Horse Comics' Barbalien: Red Planet #1 and You Look Like Death: Tales from The Umbrella Academy #1

DC Entertainment's DCeased: Dead Planet #1 and Three Jokers #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Bettie Page #1

IDW Publishing's Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2020

Image Comics' Blackhand & Ironhead Volume 1 and Chu #1

Marvel Comics' Shang-Chi #1

While PREVIEWS editor Marty Grosser looks forward to Free Comic Book Day and Marvel's long-awaited Black Widow movie. Which should make for rather strange reading next week given that it's already been postponed till the summer…