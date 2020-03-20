'Trolls World Tour': Enjoy Ten Straight Hours of "Smooth Jazz Chaz"

Trolls World Tour is here to make your social distancing go…smoothly. Sorry, I couldn't help it. "Smooth Jazz Chaz" is performing ten straight hours of smooth jazz for your viewing pleasure right now on You Tube. The video is just on repeat, and you get the idea. It is basically 10 straight hours of dentist office music. No that it is a bad thing. The visuals are also top notch.

Check it out below:

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation's 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all.

Trolls World Tour, starring Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Rachael Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, James Cordon, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Flula Borg, Ester Dean, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan,Gustavo Dudamel, Charlyne Yi, and Keenan Thompson, among many others, opens in theaters and same day VOD on April 10th, contrary to what that poster above says.