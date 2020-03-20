AMC's TWD spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond appears to be yet another victim of the coronavirus pandenic – though the series didn't state that specifically as a reasons when they revealed that two-season limited series premiere set for Sunday, April 12, has been moved to later this year.

Here's a look at the keyart released, followed by the original tweet:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year. Follow here for more updates. pic.twitter.com/1Ncc4VViUt — TWDWorldBeyond (@TWDWorldBeyond) March 20, 2020

Here's a look at Aliyah Royale's Iris, Alexa Mansour's Hope, Hal Cumpston's Silas, and Nicolas Cantu's Elton as they seek out signs of other communities… of other survivors… to give them the hope they need to survive.

To know that there's more to the world than living under CRM's control…

Last month, series showrunner-executive producer Matt Negrete introduced viewers to their new TWD family. In the following video, Negrete and cast members Alexa Mansour (Madame Secretary), Aliyah Royale (Major Crimes), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Nicolas Cantu (The Good Place), and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) reveal what it was like getting to know one another while also adjusting to life in the Walking Dead universe:

Earlier this week, AMC released the new teaser "Future", where the series lets its CRM flag fly – literally – but our heroes don't seem too interested in living under the threat of black helicopters and robo-soldiers. Following that, the teaser "New World" gives us a more musical look at our cast – both teasers demonstrating how The Walking Dead: World Beyond won't be anything like what Walking Dead fans have seen before:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" expands the universe of "The Walking Dead", delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" season 1, episode 1 "Brave": Iris welcomes an enigmatic ally to their community while Hope questions the visitor's motives. A message upends the sisters' worldview, forcing them to decide between the safety of their home and the uncertainty of the world beyond.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (co-created by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts) stars Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall), Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale, Nico Tortorella, and Joe Holt.

Ormond's no-nonsense Elizabeth is a commander within the ranks of CRM who's willing to do whatever it takes to secure their society's future. Mansour's Hope is a good-natured rule breaker who lives for the moment: likable and funny on the outside, Hope keeps her sadness buried inside – for now.Cantu's Elton is small for his age in addition to being friendly and an old soul. He also has a black belt in karate. Cumpston's Silas is big for his age. He is a shy loner that scares some kids, but he hates the fact that he scares people.

Mahendru has been cast in the role of Huck, with Royale set as Iris – while Tortorella's Felix is an honorable man of his word who isn't afraid to fight for others' safety and acceptance. Holt's Leo is a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future. He'd risk his life to save the people he cares about.