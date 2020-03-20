AMC's The Walking Dead is setting up the second of its two-week punch to our "feels" (check out our review of last week's "Walk With Us" here) with "What We Become" – and considering it's going to be Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne, we're expecting it to be an emotional rollercoaster (with vibes that her journey may be left in a "To Be Continued…" status). So to say we're nervous would be an understatement. It's not that we don't trust Virgil (Kevin Carroll) – we don't – it's just that these types of "trust missions" usually don't end well.

Which is why the opening minutes to this week's episode has us so concerned – a flashback to a time when Michonne was only about Michonne that feels as if it was three lifetimes ago.

Now, here's a look back at the promo and preview images for "What We Become":

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 13 "What We Become": Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

