"The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" Adds Multi-Language Support

Skydance Interactive added a new update to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners this week, which included a patch for multi-language support. You can read more about the update below, but the game now supports French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese-Brazilian. Which is a great help for those who are stuck at home due to the current coronavirus concerns if they're looking for something to do. Here's a full list of the changes and additions put into the game.

Localization:

  • The game is now available in French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese-Brazilian
    • This is Gameplay and UI Text only, no audio. Please enable your Subtitles in the Options > Audio menu.
  • Language selector is available in the Options Menu

Additions/Improvements:

AI

  • Combat Retreat and Maneuvering Improvements for Human AI

Audio

  • Improved Weapon sounds
  • Frying Pan should now have a satisfying "Clunk!"

Gameplay

  • Health and Stamina bars have been added to the Watch
  • New Menu Option to disable HUD (removes the Health and Stamina bars from the center of the your view)
  • Bow should now be easier to pull

Physical Crouch

  • Hybrid Seated/Standing Mode is now on by Default
  • True Player Height mode added
  • Various crouching collision fixes

Optimizations

  • Improved performance in Rampart
  • Misc Backpack/Inventory optimizations
  • Misc code optimizations
  • Various Improved LODs

Bug Fixes:

Audio

  • Spatial Volume fixes in The Shallows, Bastion, Via Carolla, and Old Town.
  • Misc audio bug fixes

Gameplay

  • Chaperone should now correctly appear in Standing/Roomscale for SteamVR
  • Removed bad collision in Rampart kitchen area that blocked players from grabbing items
  • Severed body parts should now appear as the correct model when you load a save game
  • Misc UI jitter fixes
  • Misc other gameplay bug fixes

