"The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" Adds Multi-Language Support

Skydance Interactive added a new update to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners this week, which included a patch for multi-language support. You can read more about the update below, but the game now supports French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese-Brazilian. Which is a great help for those who are stuck at home due to the current coronavirus concerns if they're looking for something to do. Here's a full list of the changes and additions put into the game.

Localization : The game is now available in French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese-Brazilian This is Gameplay and UI Text only, no audio. Please enable your Subtitles in the Options > Audio menu.

Language selector is available in the Options Menu Additions/Improvements : AI Combat Retreat and Maneuvering Improvements for Human AI Audio Improved Weapon sounds

Frying Pan should now have a satisfying "Clunk!" Gameplay Health and Stamina bars have been added to the Watch

New Menu Option to disable HUD (removes the Health and Stamina bars from the center of the your view)

Bow should now be easier to pull Physical Crouch Hybrid Seated/Standing Mode is now on by Default

True Player Height mode added

mode added Various crouching collision fixes Optimizations Improved performance in Rampart

Misc Backpack/Inventory optimizations

Misc code optimizations

Various Improved LODs Bug Fixes : Audio Spatial Volume fixes in The Shallows, Bastion, Via Carolla, and Old Town.

Misc audio bug fixes Gameplay Chaperone should now correctly appear in Standing/Roomscale for SteamVR

appear in Standing/Roomscale for SteamVR Removed bad collision in Rampart kitchen area that blocked players from grabbing items

Severed body parts should now appear as the correct model when you load a save game

Misc UI jitter fixes

Misc other gameplay bug fixes