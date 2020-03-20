"The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners" Adds Multi-Language Support

Skydance Interactive added a new update to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners this week, which included a patch for multi-language support. You can read more about the update below, but the game now supports French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese-Brazilian. Which is a great help for those who are stuck at home due to the current coronavirus concerns if they're looking for something to do. Here's a full list of the changes and additions put into the game.
Localization:
- The game is now available in French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese-Brazilian
- This is Gameplay and UI Text only, no audio. Please enable your Subtitles in the Options > Audio menu.
- Language selector is available in the Options Menu
Additions/Improvements:
AI
- Combat Retreat and Maneuvering Improvements for Human AI
Audio
- Improved Weapon sounds
- Frying Pan should now have a satisfying "Clunk!"
Gameplay
- Health and Stamina bars have been added to the Watch
- New Menu Option to disable HUD (removes the Health and Stamina bars from the center of the your view)
- Bow should now be easier to pull
Physical Crouch
- Hybrid Seated/Standing Mode is now on by Default
- True Player Height mode added
- Various crouching collision fixes
Optimizations
- Improved performance in Rampart
- Misc Backpack/Inventory optimizations
- Misc code optimizations
- Various Improved LODs
Bug Fixes:
Audio
- Spatial Volume fixes in The Shallows, Bastion, Via Carolla, and Old Town.
- Misc audio bug fixes
Gameplay
- Chaperone should now correctly appear in Standing/Roomscale for SteamVR
- Removed bad collision in Rampart kitchen area that blocked players from grabbing items
- Severed body parts should now appear as the correct model when you load a save game
- Misc UI jitter fixes
- Misc other gameplay bug fixes