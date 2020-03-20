The Hulk Gets in Touch With His Inner Banner in Immortal Hulk #33 [Preview]

Immortal Hulk #33 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and if you don't think this is set to be a very important issue, just take a look at the price tag. That's right, $5.99 for this one, and has Marvel ever let you down before? Okay, don't answer that.

The point is that the villain known as Xenmu has wreaked havoc on Bruce Banner's brain, causing his friends to become quite concerned.

But Bruce likes things just the way they are, with bags under his eyes like Nick Spencer after an all-night bender of tweeting about Hillary during the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, inside his inner space…

…the Hulk is trying to make sense of things.

You could eat dinner next Wednesday, or you could shell out six bucks for this comic. Which will it be?

IMMORTAL HULK #33
JAN200899
(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross
• Celebrating 750 ISSUES of the INCREDIBLE H%LKTM! Something is wrong. Something has compromised the simulacrum.
• EXTRA-SIZE HULK-SM&SHING ACTIONTM! Banner is refusing to yield. Something is wrong.
• PL#S! ENTER – THE THOUGHTFUL MAN! Something is wrong. Something is wrong. Something is wrong.
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 25, 2020
SRP: $5.99

