The Daily LITG, 20th March 2020, Happy Birthday David Hine

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
  2. Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
  3. Godzilla Roars With First Poster Drop From Mondo
  4. Official: Stephanie Brown Was Robin – But Never Batgirl
  5. Funko Releases Statement in Regards to COVID-19
  6. The Batman Who Laughs Explains What Happened At The End Of Scott Snyder's Justice League (Hell Arisen #4 Spoilers)
  7. "Godzilla vs. Kong": The Heart of the Story is About Two Young Girls
  8. Eric Stephenson, Publisher of Image Comics, Challenges Marvel and DC Over Coronavirus
  9. Long Read: An "Extinction Event" for the Comic Shop or "Too Stupid to Quit, Too Dumb to Die"?
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

One year ago…

  1. Confirmed: Jonathan Hickman's New Marvel Comic Begins in July
  2. 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
  3. Speculator Corner: Tomorrow's Immortal Hulk #15 Sells Out, Booms on eBay
  4. Marvel Comics Full Solicits for June 2019 – Thor's Sacrifice Will End the War Of The Realms
  5. Tomorrow's Justice League #20 Rewrites the DC Universe One More Time, and Reveals Batman's Favourite Robin

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

  • David Hine, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir
  • Diana Albers, comics letterer
  • Steven Philip Jones, writer for Caliber Comics
  • Vince Argondezzi, artist on Infinity Inc
  • David Gross of Punmaster Comics
  • Comics journalist Kevin M. Brettauer
  • Lee Kohse, writer/artist on Kindergoth
  • Co-founder/publisher of Comico, Vince Argon
  • Matthew Petz, creator of War Of The Woods.

