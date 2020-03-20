The Daily LITG, 20th March 2020, Happy Birthday David Hine

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

One year ago…

Happening today…

Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

David Hine, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir

co-creator of Spider-Man Noir Diana Albers, comics letterer

comics letterer Steven Philip Jones, writer for Caliber Comics

writer for Caliber Comics Vince Argondezzi, artist on Infinity Inc

artist on Infinity Inc David Gross of Punmaster Comics

of Punmaster Comics Comics journalist Kevin M. Brettauer

Lee Kohse, writer/artist on Kindergoth

writer/artist on Kindergoth Co-founder/publisher of Comico, Vince Argon

Matthew Petz, creator of War Of The Woods.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Email Address