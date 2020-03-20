Let's All Listen to The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Sing "Somebody's Superhero"

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, formerly of megahit band The Beautiful South, have a new album out together, Manchester Calling. It's already number 1 in the pop charts on Amazon. And one of the tracks is called Somebody's Superhero. Which gives Bleeding Cool carte blanche to run a link and the lyrics…

Metropolis had its quieter days

When everyone was behaving

Superman had his lonely times

When no-one needed saving

You can call Captain America

Call Wonder Woman too

Call up any one of them

And sure enough, on cue

They'll fly through sky

They'll jump right off to sea

But no-one thought to call up

Good old me

And the only thing that sees me

Through these blues

Is I was someone's superhero

I just don't know whose

Till then, my lack of powers

You must excuse

'Cause I'm somebody's superhero

I just don't know whose

Oh, I ain't got no outfit

To change into at night

No secret power do I hold

No weapon brought to fight

Batman had his Robin

Robin Hood his Merry Men

I got simply nobody

To help me up again

One day, I'll dive right down on

Speeding train

One day, I'll find myself that

Lois Lane

And the only thing that sees me

Through these blues

Is I'm someone's superhero

I just don't know whose

Till then, my lack of powers

You must excuse

'Cause I'm somebody's superhero

I just don't know whose

Heroes and heroines

Untouchable, they are

Pull us free from wreckage

Rescue us from burning car

But not for me, returning heroes'

Cinematic kiss

'Cause I always aim to please

But actually miss

I've no name-check

In the Daily Planet's news

I'm someone's superhero

Just don't know whose

With a fanfare played on

Paper-and-cone kazoo

I'm somebody's superhero

Just don't know who

Just don't know who

Just don't know who

Don't know whose