Let's All Listen to The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Sing "Somebody's Superhero"

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, formerly of megahit band The Beautiful South, have a new album out together, Manchester Calling. It's already number 1 in the pop charts on Amazon. And one of the tracks is called Somebody's Superhero. Which gives Bleeding Cool carte blanche to run a link and the lyrics…
Metropolis had its quieter days
When everyone was behaving
Superman had his lonely times
When no-one needed saving
You can call Captain America
Call Wonder Woman too
Call up any one of them
And sure enough, on cue
They'll fly through sky
They'll jump right off to sea
But no-one thought to call up
Good old me
And the only thing that sees me
Through these blues
Is I was someone's superhero
I just don't know whose
Till then, my lack of powers
You must excuse
'Cause I'm somebody's superhero
I just don't know whose
Oh, I ain't got no outfit
To change into at night
No secret power do I hold
No weapon brought to fight
Batman had his Robin
Robin Hood his Merry Men
I got simply nobody
To help me up again
One day, I'll dive right down on
Speeding train
One day, I'll find myself that
Lois Lane
And the only thing that sees me
Through these blues
Is I'm someone's superhero
I just don't know whose
Till then, my lack of powers
You must excuse
'Cause I'm somebody's superhero
I just don't know whose
Heroes and heroines
Untouchable, they are
Pull us free from wreckage
Rescue us from burning car
But not for me, returning heroes'
Cinematic kiss
'Cause I always aim to please
But actually miss
I've no name-check
In the Daily Planet's news
I'm someone's superhero
Just don't know whose
With a fanfare played on
Paper-and-cone kazoo
I'm somebody's superhero
Just don't know who
Just don't know who
Just don't know who
Don't know whose