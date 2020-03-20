Thank FOC It's Friday, 20th March 2020 – Empyre Strikes Back

Welcome to Thank FOC It's Friday, a semi-weekly mailing list, similar to The Daily LITG, but (mostly) every Friday and planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off. The date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. And a time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

And now it seems that Diamond Comic Distributors has decided to join in.

So what's FOC'ing today?

Image Comics and Dynamite Entertainment are making all their products returnable for the foreseeable, Image officially through Diamond, Dynamite unofficially directly. No other publisher has matched them on this.

Dark Horse is launching Everything II #1, the series sequel by Christopher Cantwell and I. N. J. Culbard , and the Last Knight Of St Hagan #1 by Mike Mignola and Lee Loughridge.

Batman #83 reaches a Dark Design conclusion ahead of The Joker War with a 1:25 FOC variant.

How did Nightwing #70 do? Here is #71… no Punchline though.

IDW launches Sleeping Beauties #1 by Rio Youers and Alison Sampson with free 1:10 covers by Jana Heidersdor.

How did Cable #1 do? #2 is up…

Children Of The Atom #1 by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang gives the X-Men sidekicks…

Marvel Comics is launching Empyre #1 from their big guys. Will it deliver? lots of discount to those who order heavy. And so many covers to order heavy on including 1:50, 1:100 and 1:200 tiered cover. Oh and they are also FOC'ing the second print of the first issue for the same day (cover above). How is that any different from a first print? No one knows.

We also have a How To Read Comics The Marvel Way for kiddiwinks.

New Warriors #1 is launching, amidst all the salt tears.

How did the AWA comics go? Hotell #2 and Resistance #2 are up.

Faithless II #1 launches – and retailers get a one-per-store thank you.

We get the first of the new Rick & Morty oneshots from Oni, The Council Of Ricks.

There's a new Life Is Strange series, Partners In Time.

And a brand new Lady Zorro series, though now drawn by Vincenzo Carratu, not Mike Wolfer.

And a tonne of FOC covers from Boom and Dynamite.

Any more for any more?

What's on your FOC?

