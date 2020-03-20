"Tales From the Borderlands" Sequel Allegedly Leaked on Reddit

If you enjoyed the story-centric Tales From the Borderlands and found yourself wanting more, that may very well be in the cards.

If a recent leak that hit Reddit is to be believed, there's a potential sequel on tis way. Over at r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, a user posted two different off-screen videos of what appeared to be a trailer for Tales From the Borderlands Redux.

Now, a redux is obviously not a sequel, but there is a sequel being teased in the videos from the user who posed them. Of course, there hasn't been any sort of official word on whether or not the games are coming or not, but it sure would e nice to think about.

At the end of the second video, there's a hint that it has a 2020 release window and then a close-up of the number 2. People are thinking this could very well stand for a second game or a second season. It's even possible this was in the works before Telltale Games originally shuttered. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days.

It would certainly be cool to see the season coming back in style since it was well-received, but we'll have to wait and see what happens. We'll keep you in the loop, of course.