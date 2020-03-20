Sumo Digital Will Release "Spyder" Exclusive To Apple Arcade

Sumo Digital announced today that they are officially releasing their new game Spyder exclusively on Apple Arcade for iOS 13, iPad OS, MacOS, and tvOS. The game has you playing as a tiny robotic bug that will spy, gather info, and relay intel back to the home base. It's a cool little adventure game that will have you exploring a 3D world full of peril as you attempt to not get discovered or crushed. Which is a bigger issue than you think! We have more info on the game below along with a trailer, as you can download Spyder now.

Save the world with Agent 8 in this Spy-on-The-Wall adventure. Set in a retro universe, British Spy Agency 'EP-8' has created Agent 8, the most sophisticated miniature robot spider on earth! Built using experimental technology, this itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you'll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about sabotaging the heinous plans of evil doers. As Agent 8, you'll travel to exotic locations and embark on an adventure of fantastic proportions, in an era where anything is possible.