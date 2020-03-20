Stuck in the Middle with Brood in X-Men #9 [Preview]

The X-Men are not practicing good social distancing in this preview of X-Men #9, in stores from Marvel Comics next week. While the rest of the world hunkers down at home to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Vulcan, and Broo have done the exact opposite, gathering together in a spaceship and taking a trip across the galaxy.

But while they may have escaped Krakoa's outbreak of coronavirus, they find themselves in a precarious situation. Perhaps, it's because all the eggs are sold out at the supermarket as people keep hoarding them…

…prompting billions of hungry brood to surround the Summers clan.

Hopefully, they don't find out about the stash of toilet paper Cyclops keeps in the ship's bathroom. X-Men #9 is in stores on Wednesday.

X-MEN #9 DX

JAN200845

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard! Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99