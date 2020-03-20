Square Enix Unclear On Physical Release Of "Final Fantasy VII Remake"

Square Enix posted a new message to fans about the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake that may have assured some but left others still confused.

Int he middle of all the coronavirus talk, there's been word that physical copies of video games are in short supply. Mainly due in part to the fact that a lot of the companies who produce the discs are not in service at the moment, as well as shipping companies working with lower staff. So because of that, the company issued this alert to let fans know what the situation is.

It looks like the digital version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released as planned. However, that leaves what's going on with the physical editions up in the air. Especially since that statement isn't too clear about what people can expect when April 10th rolls around. Since the company can't seem to guarantee physical versions will be in stock, best safe to assume it won't be happening for most people who purchased it right away. In fact, we're willing to be the company will end up offering those who pre-ordered a physical copy an offer to get a digital version in the meantime. But we're still three weeks out from the release, and anything can happen between now and then.