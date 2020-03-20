"Sonic the Hedgehog": Early Digital Release on March 31st, Home Media Release on May 19th

There haven't been a lot of success stories in terms of the box office this year. The first few months of the year don't usually yield very good results in terms of numbers and now the spring and possibly summer seasons have been canceled due to coronavirus related delays. One of the success stories was Sonic the Hedgehog which came out last month and brought in over $300 million at the worldwide box office. Paramount is joining other studios like Warner Bros. and Universal by announcing that the digital release of Sonic the Hedgehog has been moved up to March 31st while the home media release of the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and for rental on demand or disc will be on May 19th.

The PR sent by Paramount Home Entertainment also listed all of the special features for the Sonic the Hedgehog release.

BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL*, 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, & BLU-RAY COMBO Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Around the World in 80 Seconds —See Sonic's next adventure!

—See Sonic's next adventure! Deleted Scenes —Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes

—Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes Bloopers —Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast

—Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast "Speed Me Up" Music Video

For the Love of Sonic —Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them

—Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey —See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life

—See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic —Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur

—Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur Sonic On Set—Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz *Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer

As more and more schools are forced to close due to coronavirus having a kid-friendly movie available for digital download is smart much in the same way that Disney is releasing Onward early and Universal is releasing Trolls World Tour.

Sonic the Hedgehog, directed by Jeff Fowler, stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough.