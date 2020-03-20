'Selah and the Spades': Check Out the Trailer For the Boarding School Drama

Selah and the Spades is a new drama film set at a Pennsylvania boarding school coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. Think of this as an edgy, unflinching version of a story that needs to be told. Teenage politics and social norms are as important topic as any these days, and this looks like it will be a must watch. It also looks like this debut feature from Tayarisha Poe announces her as a voice to pay attention to. Check out the trailer below.

In the closed world of an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, Haldwell, the student body is run by five factions. Seventeen-year-old Selah Summers (Lovie Simone) runs the most dominant group, the Spades, with unshakable poise, as they cater to the most classic of vices and supply students with coveted, illegal alcohol and pills. Tensions between the factions escalate, and when Selah's best friend/right hand Maxxie (MOONLIGHT's Jharrel Jerome) becomes distracted by a new love, Selah takes on a protégée, enamored sophomore Paloma (Celeste O'Connor), to whom she imparts her wisdom on ruling the school. But with graduation looming and Paloma proving an impressively quick study, Selah's fears turn sinister as she grapples with losing the control by which she defines herself.

In her feature debut, writer/director Tayarisha Poe immerses us in a heightened depiction of teenage politics. This searing character study encapsulates just how intoxicating power can be for a teenage girl who acutely feels the threat of being denied it. Exciting newcomer Lovie Simone's performance beautifully embodies both Selah's publicly impeccable command and the internal fears and uncertainty that drive it.

Selah and the Spades, starring Lovie Simone, Celeste O'Connor, Jharrel Jerome with Jesse Williams and Gina Torres hits Amazon Prime Video on April 17th.