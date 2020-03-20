Our first observation about the official trailer for HBO's upcoming romantic comedy thriller Run from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)? It comes across more as a "horror-thriller", but I have a feeling there's a lot more dark and dry comedy that lies beneath this new series – slated to hit the cabler on April 12.

A romantic comedic thriller about a woman, Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word "RUN" and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.

Interesting, but it sounds and looks like a rom-com wants to be a thriller, or vice versa. Either way, it's some pretty uncharted territory.

Bridge is far from the only person behind this project. Joining her in executive producing are Vicky Jones, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo, and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films. Run is produced by eOne, the studio behind acclaimed and brutally powerful HBO series Sharp Objects.

If Jones' name sounds familiar, it should. She was a writer on a little series called Killing Eve as well as a founder DryWrite theater company – the very same one that Fleabag was born out of – and she just so happened to direct the original stage play, before it became a series.

But that's just behind the scenes: in front of the camera are a whole bunch of fantastic faces.

Recurring guest stars for season one include Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG winner Waller-Bridge as Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey; Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Laurence, Ruby's husband; Tamara Podemski (Coroner) as police detective Babe Cloud, and Archie Panjabi (I Know This Much Is True, The Good Wife) as Fiona, Billy's former PA.